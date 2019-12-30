Carrie Underwood Will Not Host CMA Awards in 2020

Carrie Underwood revealed in an Instagram post that she will not be returning to host the CMA Awards in 2020.
Underwood hosted this year’s show with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Before that, she shared the duties with Brad Paisley for 11 years. She praised all three of her colleagues in her post, while revealing that she has a busy year ahead.
“It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do,” she wrote in her post.
One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton. I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it. It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes. I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do. I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us. #blessed #MemorableMoments
Underwood is a five-time winner of the Female Vocalist trophy (2006, 2007, 2008, 2016, 2018). She has also picked up the Horizon Award (2006) and Single of the Year (2007) for “Before He Cheats.” According to the CMA website, she has earned a career 34 CMA nominations, including one for 2019 Entertainer of the Year.
At the 2019 CMA Awards, Underwood joined in an all-star salute to women in country music and also performed her new single, “Drinking Alone.”