LISTEN: Morgan Wallen Drops Year-End Song

"This Bar" Is All About Finding Yourself in That Bar

We should probably talk about the photo first.

Late on Monday night (Dec. 30), Morgan Wallen posted a grainy five-year-old picture from April 14, 2017. It’s just a black and white shot of him and four of his buddies in a bar. But when you read what he wrote, the picture is worth a thousand words.

“Wrote this song with my buddies about some moments and times in my life that have made me who I am today. Some good, some bad, but all of them I can look back on and grin a little,” Wallen wrote. “Hope it makes you do the same.

“Be safe in whatever Bar you find yourself in tonight. Happy New Years.”

Now, about “This Bar.” Wallen co-wrote the brand new tune with HARDY, Ernest K., Charlie Handsome and Jackson Morgan. And like just like he does in his first two break-out hits — “Up Down” and “Whiskey Glasses” — he makes a night out drinking sound like a modern-day form of self discovery. In this one, he finds himself literally and figuratively in a bar.

I found myself in this bar

Making mistakes and making new friends

Us growing up and nothing made sense

Learning how to live with a broken heart

I found myself in this bar



