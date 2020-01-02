10 New Releases Worth a Look in Early 2020

Country music is entering a new decade with new and notable releases from country legends, today’s stars, and some of CMT’s Next Women of Country. Here are 10 albums to look for in 2020.

Tenille Arts, Love, Heartbreak, & Everything (January 10)

Although she’s approached the Top 40 at country radio in the U.S. with “I Hate This,” and made inroads in her native Canada with “What He’s Into” and “Mad Crazy Love,” Tenille Arts probably found her biggest audience by singing multiple times on The Bachelor. (She’ll make her third appearance on January 6, just a few days after returning to the Grand Ole Opry.) Her newest video, “Tears,” was shot in Mammoth Lakes, California, and features actor Casey Deidrick (In the Dark, Driven).

