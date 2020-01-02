The Legitness of Dierks Bentley’s Alter Ego

</noscript> </div>

Will frontman Doug Douglason become the official face of the band? Or will all the guys — Barry Van Ricky, Monte Montgomery, Trevor Travis, and Terry Dvoraczekynski — have a chance to shine?

How long do mullet, shag and permed wigs last?

Will their egos ever get the best of their alter-ego?

How will they change their live show now that they are a major-label act?

According to a press release about the record deal, the band promises to bring real ’90s country music back to a format that’s been drowning in male sensitivity, cashmere cardigan sweaters and programmed drum loops.

“Some artists out there tried to put the ‘O’ back in country, that was a thing for a while…. but what it’s really missing is the ‘T,’” Douglason (Dierks Bentley) said.

“Country music has Low-T right now…it could use a pick me up, if you know what I mean. Those record label people over at Universal finally realized that only the Knights could be up to a task this big and hard.”

HCK is set to open for Bentley during a two-night gig in Las Vegas on Feb. 14-15.