Jason Aldean Raises a Glass to Songwriters

One of the very best songs on Jason Aldean’s new album 9 is his brand new single called “I Don’t Drink Anymore.”

And it sounds like Aldean and I both love it for the lyrics. He explained as much in a video on social media, where he talks about the tune’s writers, Kelley Lovelace, CJ Solar and Neil Thrasher.

“Obviously, Neil is a great writer, and the way he phrases things is really good,” Aldean says. “So I started listening to the song, and kind of getting into it. And I’m like, ’Alright. I get where we’re going here, this is cool.’

“And when it got to the hook that’s like, ’I don’t drink any more, but I don’t drink any less,’ I was like, ’Man, that is really good.’ I’m stoked about that one. I think people are gonna dig it.”

Thrasher has written a long list of songs for Aldean since he started his country songwriting career 20 years ago. “Rearview Town,” “Tattoos on This Town,” “Fly Over States,” and “Night Train,” just to name a few.

But he’s also had country credits on songs for artists like Rascal Flatts (“Fast Cars & Freedom,” “Take Me There” and “Banjo”), Kenny Chesney (“There Goes My Life” and “I Lost It”), Randy Houser (“How Country Feels”), Lee Brice (“She Ain’t Right”) and many, many more.



