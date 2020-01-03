Kelsea Ballerini Declares 2020 the Year of More > Less

Or Is It Actually More Like Less > More?

It took Kelsea Ballerini two tweets to put her 2020 New Year’s resolution in writing.

And now that she has, I’m betting a lot of her close to a million followers will follow her lead and steal a few of her 14 promises.

Because her plans for 2020 sound very healthy, for mind, body and soul.

She is resolving to:

1. Care more about less.

2. Ditch the phone more often.

3. Be present.

4. Eat more veggies.

5. Drink less wine.

6. Read a book.

7. Play more guitar.

8. Find magic in alone time.

9. Conquer a fear.

10. Take more ownership of her art.

11. Smile a lot.

12. Stress less.

13. Travel to new places.

14. Play more music.

2020: care more about less. ditch the phone more often. be present. eat more veggies drink less wine (). read a book (yes, just one, it’s that daunting to me…). play more guitar. find magic in alone time. conquer a fear (jumping in the ocean is one of those…because sharks). pic.twitter.com/USlNboUOo3 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 2, 2020

take more ownership of my art. smile a lot. stress less. travel to new places. play more music. // what are some of your resolutions & goals for the new year?? ✨ — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 2, 2020

Ballerini’s fans were able to ring in the new year (and the new decade) with her performance on the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31.

ending the decade singing in a sparkly power suit situation. feels right. tune into @NYRE tonight on @ABCNetwork to join in on the party. ✨ pic.twitter.com/QB2rfSr3yt — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 31, 2019