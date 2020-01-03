Sam Hunt Shows Sensitive Side in “Sinning With You”

Sam Hunt is entering the new decade with some serious reflection, as heard on his new track, “Sinning With You.” In the song, he’s thinking about behavior that others would consider shameful, though it doesn’t stop him from doing it anyway.

A blend of the sexual and the spiritual, the ballad was written by Sam Hunt, Paul DiGiovanni, Josh Osborne, and Emily Weisband. According to Hunt’s label, his new album — which will feature “Sinning With You” as well as current single “Kinfolks” — is due later this year. It’ll be his first full-length project since 2014’s Montevallo.





