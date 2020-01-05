Music

CMT Hot 20 Decade: The Top 25 Songs of the 2010s

Which Modern Classic Tops the List?
by 27m ago

In the final months of 2019, CMT Hot 20 Countdown surveyed 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that featured a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. Browse our ranked list of the decade’s biggest country songs, then enjoy quotes (and interviews) from the artists who recorded them.

25. “Drunk on a Plane,” Dierks Bentley

Embedded from www.youtube.com.