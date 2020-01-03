Lady Antebellum Reveal 2020 Summer Tour

Rather than heading to the ocean this summer, Lady Antebellum will bring their OCEAN to you. Named for the trio’s new album, the OCEAN 2020 Tour begins May 21 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and concludes September 12 in Nashville.

Jake Owen will provide direct support, while Maddie & Tae will open the shows. (Get dates.)

“After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate to some of the deeper cuts off of OCEAN,” Charles Kelley said. “We’ve missed those huge crowd sing-alongs and we are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. May can’t come fast enough.”

Will it be the time of their life? Watch their Karaoke Battle below to find out.



Dates for the OCEAN 2020 Tour: May 21: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater May 22: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion May 23: San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre May 28: Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre May 29: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre May 30: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl June 13: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center June 14: Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre June 18: Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion June 19: Bangor, ME – Darling's Waterfront Pavilion June 20: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center June 25: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center June 26: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center June 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre July 10: Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha July 16: Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts July 17: Pittsburgh, PA July 18: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center July 23: Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre July 24: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion July 25: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek July 31: Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place August 1: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp August 2: West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheater August 6: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach August 7: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater August 8: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live August 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre August 16: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre August 21: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage August 22: Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre August 27: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP August 28: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion August 29: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman September 4: Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion September 5: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center September 6: Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview September 10: Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Bowling Arena September 11: Southaven, MS – Landers Center September 12: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena




