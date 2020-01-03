Lady Antebellum Reveal 2020 Summer Tour

Rather than heading to the ocean this summer, Lady Antebellum will bring their OCEAN to you. Named for the trio’s new album, the OCEAN 2020 Tour begins May 21 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and concludes September 12 in Nashville.
Jake Owen will provide direct support, while Maddie & Tae will open the shows. (Get dates.)
“After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate to some of the deeper cuts off of OCEAN,” Charles Kelley said. “We’ve missed those huge crowd sing-alongs and we are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. May can’t come fast enough.”
Will it be the time of their life? Watch their Karaoke Battle below to find out.