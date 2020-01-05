Keith Urban, Morgan Evans Urge Followers to Help Australia

Urban Donates to the Ones "Who Are All Doing and Giving So Much Right Now"

As bushfires continue burning all over Australia, country stars Keith Urban and Morgan Evans are here in the U.S. doing all they can to help.

According to CNN, nearly 3,000 firefighters are working to control the fires. And on Sunday morning (Jan. 5), the NSW Rural Fire Service reported that 139 fires are burning across the state and 69 of those fires are uncontained. “Firefighters, where possible will undertake backburning to strengthen containment lines overnight, pending forecast weather condition,” the group posted on Twitter.

At 10:30pm there are 139 fires burning across the state, 69 are uncontained. 2 fires remain at Watch and Act. Firefighters, where possible will undertake backburning to strengthen containment lines overnight, pending forecast weather conditions. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/aTmQvZm38x — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 5, 2020

Urban and Evans, both originally from Australia, also turned to Twitter over the weekend to share the tragic news and give their followers ideas for how to help.

Urban actually shared seven links his fans could use to donate to the cause. To date, he has personally donated $500,000 to the Rural Fire Service. “Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” Urban wrote.

Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now. – KU pic.twitter.com/9dLtNrFAne — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) January 4, 2020

Evans tweeted as well, saying simply, “Australia is on fire. The images and stories are absolutely heartbreaking.” His wife Kelsea Ballerini is doing her part as well, by retweeting the news reports out of Australia and sharing other celebrity tweets about the fires.

Australia is on fire. The images and stories are absolutely heartbreaking … If you can help, please do donate to @RedCrossAU or @salvos … I’ll put swipe up links in my stories too. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/D6lxqxVS6B — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) January 4, 2020

The NSWRFS shared that they’d been overwhelmed by generous donations from the community. They are currently at capacity, so they are now asking people to donate to a handful of funds that have been set up and to support the volunteers.

Our South Coast team has been overwhelmed by generous donations from the community, however we've now reached capacity for donated food and goods. You can still support firefighters and affected communities in other ways. Here's a few ways you can help: https://t.co/4bv2h9x56i pic.twitter.com/MixwKbhaIl — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 5, 2020