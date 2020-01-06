Thomas Rhett Gets His Jon Pardi Fix as Duet Goes to Radio

Thomas Rhett is opening the decade by opening a cold beer in his refreshing new single, “Beer Can’t Fix,” a duet with his pal, Jon Pardi. Rhett co-wrote the song with Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder.
In an interview for syndicated radio, Thomas Rhett explains, “On a sunny day in Los Angeles, we were just like, ‘Let’s name all these situations where, just maybe going out with your buddies and crackin’ a cold beer, maybe just takes your mind off of something for a second.’ Whether you just got broken up with, or you and your wife planned this perfect beach trip to Cancun and it rains every single day. What are you gonna do except go to the bar and be like, ‘Can I get a Corona, please?'”