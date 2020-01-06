Thomas Rhett Gets His Jon Pardi Fix as Duet Goes to Radio

Thomas Rhett is opening the decade by opening a cold beer in his refreshing new single, “Beer Can’t Fix,” a duet with his pal, Jon Pardi. Rhett co-wrote the song with Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder.

In an interview for syndicated radio, Thomas Rhett explains, “On a sunny day in Los Angeles, we were just like, ‘Let’s name all these situations where, just maybe going out with your buddies and crackin’ a cold beer, maybe just takes your mind off of something for a second.’ Whether you just got broken up with, or you and your wife planned this perfect beach trip to Cancun and it rains every single day. What are you gonna do except go to the bar and be like, ‘Can I get a Corona, please?'”



The good friends bring a barroom buddy vibe to the single, which comes from Rhett’s Center Point Road album. “All these situations of like, you’re fishing and nothing’s happening, or you’re playing golf and you’re terrible at it — just kind of the lighthearted way to say, just take life a little bit easier,” Thomas Rhett says. “And so when we wrote this song, I was like, ‘We’re gettin’ Jon Pardi on this song.” He adds, “I’m such a gigantic fan of Jon, like, my wife likes Jon Pardi better than she likes me. I was like, ‘Jon, I got this song called ‘Ain’t Nothin’ Beer Can’t Fix.’ I really want you to sing on it with me.’ I sent him the song and he goes, ‘When do I sing?’ And when Jon put his vocal on this thing, I was like, ‘Dude, let’s go!'” Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



