Tanya Tucker Is Telling More People She Loves Them

Tanya Tucker is taking the message of “Bring My Flowers Now” to heart. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, she tells correspondent Bob Schieffer, “It’s caused me to make a real effort to try to tell those that I love that I do love them, and even some of those that I don’t, you know?”

Schieffer spent time with Tucker on the road and at home in Franklin, Tennessee, to talk about her “relaunch” (she prefers that over “comeback”), her long-discussed love affair with Glen Campbell, and how she knew instantly she wanted to record “Delta Dawn,” even though she was still a kid.

