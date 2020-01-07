Rascal Flatts Start Their New Year with an Ending

</noscript> </div>

“We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years,” the band’s Jay DeMarcus added. “While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

“Dreams do come true,” Joe Don Rooney added, “and we are three walking examples of this truth.

“I’m most proud of the fact that we’ve pursued our dreams together and with courage, hard-work and dedication we’ve been able to cultivate our dreams into reality; it’s simply incredible! There’s no doubt we have been blessed way beyond belief and we can’t wait to spend the rest of 2020 expressing our love and appreciation to all of our devoted fans, music industry friends and our families for believing in us and playing a major role in our path to here. And, I personally can’t wait to shine a light on my brothers Jay and Gary this year, and make another mountain of new memories with them.”



RASCAL FLATTS FAREWELL: LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates

6/11: Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

6/12: Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/13: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/25: Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/27: Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

7/18: Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

7/23: St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/3: Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/4: Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/5: Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/10: Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

9/11: Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/12: Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

9/17: Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/18: Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

9/19: Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

10/1: Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/2: San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/3: Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/7: Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/9: Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/10: Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/15: Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/16: Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17: West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre