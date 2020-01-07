Rascal Flatts Start Their New Year with an Ending

VIDEO
“The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told ’I got married to “Bless The Broken Road,”’ or ’We played “My Wish” at my graduation.’ That ’“What Hurts The Most” is the song that made me love country music for the first time,’ or ’“I’m Movin’ On” helped me get sober’ or even that ‘“Changed” made me call my family again after not talking to them for years,'” he asked. “That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly. I don’t know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what He has planned!”
“We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years,” the band’s Jay DeMarcus added. “While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us. There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”
“Dreams do come true,” Joe Don Rooney added, “and we are three walking examples of this truth.
“I’m most proud of the fact that we’ve pursued our dreams together and with courage, hard-work and dedication we’ve been able to cultivate our dreams into reality; it’s simply incredible! There’s no doubt we have been blessed way beyond belief and we can’t wait to spend the rest of 2020 expressing our love and appreciation to all of our devoted fans, music industry friends and our families for believing in us and playing a major role in our path to here. And, I personally can’t wait to shine a light on my brothers Jay and Gary this year, and make another mountain of new memories with them.”
RASCAL FLATTS FAREWELL: LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates
6/11: Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
6/12: Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
6/13: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
6/25: Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
6/27: Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
7/18: Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
7/23: St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/3: Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
9/4: Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
9/5: Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
9/10: Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
9/11: Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
9/12: Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
9/17: Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
9/18: Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
9/19: Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
10/1: Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/2: San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/3: Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/7: Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/9: Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
10/10: Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/15: Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/16: Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/17: West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.
@alisonbonaguro