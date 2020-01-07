Music

Rascal Flatts Start Their New Year with an Ending

Bittersweet Farewell Tour Will Run from June through October
On Tuesday morning (Jan. 7), Rascal Flatts announced what will be their final tour.

The Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is a Highway tour will start on June 11 in Indianapolis and run through Oct. 17, when the tour will wrap in West Palm Beach. The tour will be a bittersweet one, marking their 20th anniversary this year.

“﻿When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” the trio’s frontman Gary LeVox said in a press release.

