Music

Dustin Lynch Returns to Singles Summit With “Ridin’ Roads”

Luke Combs Holds Top Spots on Album Chart
by 39m ago

Welcome back! We’ve missed you terribly.

You’re just in time to shower a torrent of applause on Dustin Lynch, who now tops Billboard’s country airplay chart with “Ridin’ Roads.” It’s his seventh journey to the singles summit and it took him an arduous 41 weeks to get there. Lynch scored his first No. 1 in 2014 with “Where It’s At.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.