See Matt Stell Sing “Prayed For You” in Times Square

From the Good Morning America stage in Times Square in New York City, Matt Stell kicked off the decade with a live performance of his career-launching single, “Prayed for You.”

One of country music’s most promising newcomers (and probably its tallest at 6’7″), Stell will launch his 2020 tour in San Diego, California, on January 24. His new single is “Everywhere But On.”

Take a look at the performance video from Good Morning America, then check out all the tour dates below the player.



Jan. 24: San Diego, CA – Moonshine Flats

Jan. 25: San Bernardino, CA – The Brandin’ Iron

Jan. 30: Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

Jan. 31: Sioux City, IA – Anthem at the Hard Rock

Feb. 1: Dubuque, IA – Q Casino

Feb. 6: Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

Feb. 7: Chicago, IL – Joe’s Bar

Feb. 8: Minneapolis, MN – Wild Greg’s Saloon

Feb. 13: Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Feb. 14: Warrendale, PA – Jergels

Feb. 15: Rootstown, OH – Dusty Armadillo

Feb. 27: Pensacola, FL – Wild Greg’s Saloon

Feb. 28: Macon, GA – Crazy Bull

Feb. 29: Savannah, GA Saddle Bags

March 6: Ft. Myers, FL – The Ranch

March 11: New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

March 12: Salisbury, MD – Blue Ocean Music Hall

March 13: Foxborough, MA – Six String Grill & Stage

March 14: Portland, ME – Aura

March 18: Grand Rapids, MI: The Intersection

March 19: Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde

March 20: Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

March 21: Binghampton, NY – Touch of Texas

March 28: Biloxi, MS – IP Casino Resort & Spa