See Matt Stell Sing “Prayed For You” in Times Square

From the Good Morning America stage in Times Square in New York City, Matt Stell kicked off the decade with a live performance of his career-launching single, “Prayed for You.”
One of country music’s most promising newcomers (and probably its tallest at 6’7″), Stell will launch his 2020 tour in San Diego, California, on January 24. His new single is “Everywhere But On.”
Take a look at the performance video from Good Morning America, then check out all the tour dates below the player.
