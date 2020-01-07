See Matt Stell Sing “Prayed For You” in Times Square

From the Good Morning America stage in Times Square in New York City, Matt Stell kicked off the decade with a live performance of his career-launching single, “Prayed for You.”

One of country music’s most promising newcomers (and probably its tallest at 6’7″), Stell will launch his 2020 tour in San Diego, California, on January 24. His new single is “Everywhere But On.”

Take a look at the performance video from Good Morning America, then check out all the tour dates below the player.



Jan. 24: San Diego, CA – Moonshine Flats Jan. 25: San Bernardino, CA – The Brandin’ Iron Jan. 30: Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s Jan. 31: Sioux City, IA – Anthem at the Hard Rock Feb. 1: Dubuque, IA – Q Casino Feb. 6: Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II Feb. 7: Chicago, IL – Joe’s Bar Feb. 8: Minneapolis, MN – Wild Greg’s Saloon Feb. 13: Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom Feb. 14: Warrendale, PA – Jergels Feb. 15: Rootstown, OH – Dusty Armadillo Feb. 27: Pensacola, FL – Wild Greg’s Saloon Feb. 28: Macon, GA – Crazy Bull Feb. 29: Savannah, GA Saddle Bags March 6: Ft. Myers, FL – The Ranch March 11: New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre March 12: Salisbury, MD – Blue Ocean Music Hall March 13: Foxborough, MA – Six String Grill & Stage March 14: Portland, ME – Aura March 18: Grand Rapids, MI: The Intersection March 19: Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde March 20: Columbus, OH – The Bluestone March 21: Binghampton, NY – Touch of Texas March 28: Biloxi, MS – IP Casino Resort & Spa Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



