Luke Bryan, CMT Hot 20 Countdown Ready for Crash My Playa Festival

Luke Bryan and CMT personality Cody Alan will meet up in Mexico for two upcoming episodes of CMT Hot 20 Countdown, to be filmed on site at the sold-out Crash My Playa experience.

The four-night festival on the beach will take place January 22-25 at Moon Palace in Cancun. CMT will broadcast its coverage of the festival during CMT Hot 20 Countdown on February 1 and 2, as well as February 8 and 9.

Luke Bryan will perform two nights during the festival. The lineup also features Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery, Granger Smith, Jordan Davis, Jon Langston, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Kendell Marvel, and DJ Rock.