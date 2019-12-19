Carrie Underwood Books Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Fest

It’s only Jan. 8 of this new year, but we already know about a handful of big days ahead for Carrie Underwood.

Shortly after announcing that she would not be returning to host this year’s CMA Awards — via Instagram — saying she was ready to pass the torch, there were announcements about where she would be in 2020.

In fact, Underwood currently has five stops planned around the country in 2020:

3/14: Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, OK

4/25: Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA

6/19: Barefoot Country Music Fest on the beach in Wildwood, NJ

7/25: Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, MN

9/4: The Great Allentown Fair in Allentown, PA

Last year, she made 60 stops on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, from May 1 through October 31. But maybe this year, she is planning to do more than devoting herself entirely to touring. Maybe she has a calendar packed with hanging at home with her sons Isaiah and Jacob, writing songs, recording new music, and maybe even planning some stops to promote her new book.

Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life will be released on March 3, so fingers crossed that before all of her concert stops, she’ll have some time in her schedule for a little book tour.

“I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day. This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time,” Underwood says of the book’s philosphy, “and by that I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four.

“I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year.”