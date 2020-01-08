ICYMI: Jake Owen’s Fans Assemble His Acoustic Set List

Jake Owen is busy prepping his upcoming acoustic tour. Actually, his fans are busy prepping his upcoming acoustic tour.
On Tuesday night (Jan. 7), Owen posed a question for his two million followers: what should he play?
“I’m excited about my acoustic tour starting next month. I’ve always loved just playing guitar, and singing songs. If you’re coming to any of the shows, post your dream ’set’ of songs you’d like to hear….From any album,” Owen wrote. “I gotta polish my skillz..See ya soon!”
I’m excited about my acoustic tour starting next month. I’ve always loved just playing guitar, and singing songs. If you’re coming to any of the shows, post your dream “set” of songs you’d like to hear….From any album..I gotta polish my skillz..See ya soon!
— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) January 8, 2020
So, I looked at all the responses and I ran the numbers. And if Owen did what his fans have asked of him, the show would be about three hours and 55 songs long. Because the requests go all the way back to Owen’s 2006 debut single, “Yee Haw.”