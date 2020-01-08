Music

ICYMI: Jake Owen’s Fans Assemble His Acoustic Set List

Let's Hope He Is Ready to Put on a Three-Hour Show
Jake Owen is busy prepping his upcoming acoustic tour. Actually, his fans are busy prepping his upcoming acoustic tour.

On Tuesday night (Jan. 7), Owen posed a question for his two million followers: what should he play?

“I’m excited about my acoustic tour starting next month. I’ve always loved just playing guitar, and singing songs. If you’re coming to any of the shows, post your dream ’set’ of songs you’d like to hear….From any album,” Owen wrote. “I gotta polish my skillz..See ya soon!”

So, I looked at all the responses and I ran the numbers. And if Owen did what his fans have asked of him, the show would be about three hours and 55 songs long. Because the requests go all the way back to Owen’s 2006 debut single, “Yee Haw.”

