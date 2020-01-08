Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Will Sing at Grammys

He's Up for Best Country Solo Performance

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are this year’s first confirmed performers for the Grammy Awards, which will air on January 26 on CBS.

Shelton will compete in the category of Best Country Solo Performance for “God’s Country.” This is his eighth career Grammy nomination. Stefani has won three Grammy Awards.

The couple recorded a new duet, “Nobody But You,” for Shelton’s latest album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country.