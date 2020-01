Hailey Whitters, one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, is seeing The Dream become reality, with plans for a new album, tour dates with Tanya Tucker, and a new single coming later this month.

Her self-funded album, The Dream, will be released on February 28. She’ll celebrate with an album release show in Nashville on March 10. In addition, Whitters has confirmed tour dates with country newcomer Jordan Davis as well as country legend Tanya Tucker.



“This is the first record that feels 100 percent me. It’s a time capsule of my time in Nashville and coming to terms with dreams and what they mean to you,” Whitters says.

In addition to touring in 2019 with Maren Morris, Brent Cobb, and Lori McKenna, she has had songs cut by Alan Jackson, Little Big Town, and Martina McBride.



So far, six of the tracks have been issued on Whitters’ 2019 EP, The Days. She will release a new single, “Janice at the Hotel Bar,” on January 24.

Along with 10 originals on the album, she includes her renditions of Chris Stapleton’s “The Devil Always Made Me Think Twice” and Brent Cobb’s “Loose Strings.” The project was produced by BMG’s Jake Gear, with mixing and engineering from Logan Matheny.