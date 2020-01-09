Zac Brown Band’s Summer Tour Is a Beast

We’d be lyin’ if we said we’re not a little bit curious about Zac Brown Band’s summer shows, billed as the Roar With the Lions Tour.

“Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions,” Brown explains. “They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!”



According to a release, "The tour is grounded in the historic characterization of the lion, depicted as a symbol of strength, courage, and loyalty. Always counted upon to bring sunshine and warmth into the lives of others, lions are fearless, treating one another with dignity and respect, bravely walking through the forests they rule." Zac Brown Band will wrap The Owl Tour in April prior to launching the Roar With the Lions Tour, presented by Polaris, on May 24-25 in Gilford, New Hampshire. In September, they'll play Wrigley Field in Chicago, where all the lions should feel right at home among the Cubs. Zac Brown Band's Roar with the Lions Tour Dates: May 24-25: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion May 29: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center May 30: Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre May 31: Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview June 4: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach June 5: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion June 12: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage June 13: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center June 14: Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater June 18: Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park June 19: Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion June 20: Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium June 25: Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts June 26: New York, NY – Citi Field June 27: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live July 24: Shakopee, MN – Twin Cities Summer Jam July 25: Monticello, IA – Great Jones County Fair Aug 7: Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park Sep 10: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center Sep 11: Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center Sep 12: Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field Sep 19: Frisco, TX – Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend) Sep 25-26: Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Oct 16: Portland, OR – Moda Center Oct 17: Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome Oct 18: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena




