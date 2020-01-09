Zac Brown Band’s Summer Tour Is a Beast

We’d be lyin’ if we said we’re not a little bit curious about Zac Brown Band’s summer shows, billed as the Roar With the Lions Tour.
“Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions,” Brown explains. “They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!”