Kelly Clarkson Serves Up More “Strawberry Wine”

Kelly Clarkson is pouring her heart into “Strawberry Wine” for Kellyoke, which is always a highlight of her syndicated series, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Can you believe that the Deana Carter classic is turning 25 next year? And do you still remember when 30 was old?

By the way, The Kelly Clarkson Show is returning for a second season. The Hollywood Reporter states that the series averages 1.9 million viewers a day, making it the fourth most popular among all syndicated shows, and the highest-rated first-year syndicated talk show since 2012.

Enjoy this oohhh bittersweet performance of “Strawberry Wine.”





