Country fans may know Brandy Clark as a gifted songwriter and Grammy-nominated artist, but hey, do you really know her? In her brand new single, “Who You Thought I Was,” she’s hoping she can live up to the way others may see her, especially in a relationship.

It’s the first single from Your Life Is a Record, set for a March 6 release on Warner Records. Jay Joyce produced the project, her first studio album since 2016’s Big Day in a Small Town.



Explaining the inspiration behind the song, Clark says, “The seed of the song came from something that John Prine said a couple of years ago at the Americana Awards. He walked out onstage at the Ryman and everyone stood up and clapped for what felt like five minutes. When everyone sat down, he said with a little laugh, ‘Well, I’m John Prine, but I’d like to go back to being who you thought I was.’

“Man…that hit me. The songwriter in me instantly knew it was a song and the heart in me knew it was how I had felt in my own life many times. I mean, who of us hasn’t let somebody down or wanted to be the version of ourselves that someone who loved us thought we were?”

Clark co-wrote the new song with Jessie Jo Dillon and Jonathan Singleton. She will perform a number of international dates this winter before joining Tanya Tucker in February on the Next Women of Country Tour.