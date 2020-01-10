LISTEN: Bachelorette Hannah Brown Gets Her Own Country Song

Alabama Hannah (live from the barn)

https://t.co/0gSLuioEtM — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) January 10, 2020

On Thursday (Jan. 9), Jake Owen casually tweeted that he’d just written a song called “Alabama Hannah.” And even better, he went live on Twitter to share the song that he’d spontaneously written with Ray Fulcher and Drew Parker.

First he shares the story behind the song, and how inspired he was to write when his girlfriend Erica Hartlein was watching The Bachelor on Monday night.

But first, a little history.

The current Bachelor — Pilot Peter Weber — had already been in a relationship with one of this season’s surprise guests, former Miss Alabama Hannah Brown. She actually broke up with Weber not once but twice. (It’s almost as if the reality show is running out of people willing to fall in love under the scrutiny of national television.)

So, yeah. She’s kind of a lot.

Which is exactly what Owen captured in his tune.



Alabama Hannah, what do you want?

If it’s love that you need, well then honey, it’s gone

You had your chances, so won’t you leave me alone

Alabama Hannah, won’t you go on back home

I been out here in California, I’ve been soaking up the sun

There’s lots of pretty ladies, and I can’t pick just one

I’m flying high, I got peace of mind, I already raised the bar

Now you’re showing up here tonight, who do you think you are?

Well I guess you think you messed up since you seen me moving on

Thinking we could pick up, right where we left off

But you got to lay in the bed you made, and I hate to let you down

Girl this ain’t no windmill, we can’t go round and round.

Owen wrote the song more for Weber than Brown, he explains, because no man should have to ride this kind of emotional roller coaster. “This has nothing to do with the actual Bachelorette. This is just everyday life,” he said, adding that he meant no disrespect to Brown.

Brown has been a good sport about it, saying that the song was some catchy shade.

Well, this is one way to get a song written about you. This is some catchy shade @jakeowen https://t.co/W2QQqOFh0A — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 10, 2020

And in her Instagram story, she even told Owen to hit her up if/when he needs her for a music video.

“It’s hilarious and even though it’s like a diss at me the whole time, I was tapping my foot along to it and laughing. You need to check it out! Jake, let me know when you need me for the music video,” Brown said.