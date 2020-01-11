Martina McBride Celebrates Her Mother’s Live Well Lived

"Now We Try and Move Forward Without Our Matriarch," She Said of Her Mother's Passing

Very early on Saturday morning (Jan. 11), Martina McBride shared the sad news that her mother Jeanne Schiff had passed away on Jan.10.

“My mom passed away this morning,” McBride wrote on social media before describing her mother and everything she will miss about her.

“She was a complex and amazing woman. Strong. Chic. No-nonsense. Hilarious. Witty. She had the prettiest hair and skin and hands…I loved her hands. She took good care of us. Our house was always the house where all the aunts, uncles, and cousins gathered, and she was really the reason for that. She made her 4 kids self sufficient, told us to go outside and play, gave us chores to do and taught us how to work. She wasn’t one to smother you with affection, do your homework for you, or attend every ballgame, but we always knew she was there for us.

“As we all got older we had many conversations about life, faith, morals, and the importance of getting your beauty sleep and taking care of yourself. She’d start every phone call or message with ’Martina. This is your mother.’ She loved to laugh and to tell stories to get a laugh. And even though she told me in the hospital that she wasn’t ’an enthusiastic cook’ she made the best fried chicken I’ve ever tasted.

During the last week of her mother’s life, she said, McBride was by her bedside in the intensive care unit with her dad, brothers, sister, and the caring team of doctors who “went above and beyond to try and get her to a place where her heart would sustain her.”

“During that week I held her hand, rubbed her shoulders, stroked her face, told her I loved her and she told me she loved me. Even though I wish it had ended differently I wouldn’t have traded that time with her for anything. So now we try and move forward without our matriarch. And somehow, in time, we will. Because she taught us how to be strong. I love you Mom. 1/10/20”

McBride had posted earlier on Friday, explaining why she’d been missing from social media. “I’ve been absent on social media because I’ve spent the past week with my family surrounding my mom with love 24/7 in a Kansas hospital following her emergency heart surgery. She’s a fighter and one of the strongest women I know but she could use your prayers please,” she wrote. “Thank you.”

I’ve been absent on social media because I’ve spent the past week with my family surrounding my mom with love 24/7 in a Kansas hospital following her emergency heart surgery. She’s a fighter and one of the strongest women I know but she could use your prayers please. Thank you. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) January 10, 2020