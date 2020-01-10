Kane Brown Reveals His John Legend Collaboration

Brown Sings That He Is Sorry He Was Ever So Sorry

“The last time I said, ’Sorry,’ is the last time I say sorry to you.”

That’s it. That’s the hook. It’s from a new song Kane Brown is working on, title unknown. And if it sounds a little soulful and kind of John Legend-esque, it’s because it is.

“I got to work with John Legend and it was awesome! Here’s the song we got,” Brown shared on social media on Friday (Jan. 10).

I got to work with John Legend and it was awesome! Here’s the song we got pic.twitter.com/s64yof2Rrb — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) January 11, 2020

Later, he wrote on Instagram that he had permission to share more than those few seconds of the song.

“I GOT THE OK TO POST A LITTLE MORE FROM @johnlegend,” Brown wrote. “I GOT TO WRITE WITH HIM AND WE BOTH LOVE THE SONG SO TAG A FRIEND AND SHOW SOME LOVE.”

That same day, the only things Legend — the reigning Sexiest Man Alive named by People — and his wife Chrissy Teigen were tweeting about was his own new song, “Conversations in the Dark.”

