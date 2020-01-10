Music

Kane Brown Reveals His John Legend Collaboration

Brown Sings That He Is Sorry He Was Ever So Sorry
by 1h ago

“The last time I said, ’Sorry,’ is the last time I say sorry to you.”

That’s it. That’s the hook. It’s from a new song Kane Brown is working on, title unknown. And if it sounds a little soulful and kind of John Legend-esque, it’s because it is.

“I got to work with John Legend and it was awesome! Here’s the song we got,” Brown shared on social media on Friday (Jan. 10).

Later, he wrote on Instagram that he had permission to share more than those few seconds of the song.

“I GOT THE OK TO POST A LITTLE MORE FROM @johnlegend,” Brown wrote. “I GOT TO WRITE WITH HIM AND WE BOTH LOVE THE SONG SO TAG A FRIEND AND SHOW SOME LOVE.”

That same day, the only things Legend — the reigning Sexiest Man Alive named by People — and his wife Chrissy Teigen were tweeting about was his own new song, “Conversations in the Dark.”

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.
@alisonbonaguro