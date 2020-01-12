Music Montgomery Gentry Welcome All Kinds of Crazies "Crazies Welcome" Is a Glimpse of Eddie Montgomery without Troy Gentry by Alison Bonaguro 59m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Troy Gentry, one half of the country duo Montgomery Gentry, died tragically in a helicopter crash in New Jersey in 2017. And to this day, the band’s Eddie Montgomery is keeping his memory alive with the music they’d finished making right before Gentry died. The latest release is “Crazies Welcome” — written by Jessi Alexander, Lance Miller, Brad Warren and Brett Warren — and the video stars Montgomery alone. “The outpouring of love for you never stops,” Montgomery shared on Instagram last September on the two-year anniversary of Gentry’s death, “it constantly refreshes us and fills our hearts with joy to know you made such a difference in peoples’ lives — especially your family at home and your family out on the road. We will be together again one day — until then, thank you for being a light in our world, thank you for being a big brother to us all, and thank you for the time we had. “The love you left is timeless.” Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro