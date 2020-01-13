Music

Jordan Davis: The Backstage Q&A

How a 1995 Garth Brooks Song Inspired "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot"
Make no mistake about Jordan Davis. He may have debuted with a couple of modern country songs with some pop around the edges, but deep down, the Louisiana native is a straight-up country boy.

So much so, that he recently recorded a cover of Jo Dee Messina’s 1996 debut single, “Heads Carolina, Tails California.”

And that’s the first thing we talked about backstage before his Chicago show on Saturday night (Jan. 11).

CMT.com: Of all the country songs you could’ve covered, why this one? I mean, I personally love it, but it’s kind of an obscure one as far as throwback songs go.

Davis: My uncle Stan (Paul Davis) was a songwriter, so that time in the 90s was the golden era for me. It was the first time I heard music that I really connected to. For me, songs like “Heads Carolina” and “Holes in the Floor of Heaven” take me back to being with my uncle or driving around with my dad. I remember he had this old ’96 Suburban, and that was the first place that I ever heard “Heads Carolina.” That’s how you know something is special, when you have that memory of your first time. They’re not all like that.

