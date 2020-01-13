Tanya Tucker Lights Up the Ryman With Classics, Friends

Tanya Tucker still sings about that faded rose of days gone by in “Delta Dawn,” but in 2020, the attention is turning toward “Bring My Flowers Now,” a breathtaking high point of her newest album as well as her headlining concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sunday (January 12).

“Bring My Flowers Now” will compete for Song of the Year (among all genres), Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards on January 25. A lyric from that song — which she co-wrote — inspired the title of While I’m Livin’, which is up for Best Country Album. After that, she’ll headline the CMT Next Women of Country Tour starting on February 5.

So, hey, why not throw a celebration party? That seems to be Tucker’s philosophy, as she trucked out guest after guest after guest to join her on stage. The surprises ranged from Nashville admirers like Jamey Johnson, Margo Price, and Lee Ann Womack to surprises such as actor-songwriter Dennis Quaid, ’70s country star Johnny Rodriguez, and Texas songwriter Billy Joe Shaver. Even her longtime pal Billy Ray Cyrus emerged to sing “Achy Breaky Heart” with her. She kept him on stage so she could try her hand at “Old Town Road.”

With a career beginning its sixth decade, Tucker has appeared at the Ryman multiple times over the years, including as headlining spot for a charity event for mental health in 2006, but as she told this crowd, this was her show. In other words, this time she was calling the shots (and not just tequila shots).