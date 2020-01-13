Miranda Lambert Plans Tour Around Local Heroes

Did Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, a Staten Islander who is a New York police officer in the South Midtown Precinct near Times Square, inspire this?

He is a hero to New York City for sure, and now Lambert is ready to hit the road and put a spotlight on all the other local heroes she meets. And in an effort to do so, she announced today that she will be giving the best of the best first responders two concert tickets and two meet and greet passes.

“I wanted to be able to spread that to every city we’re visiting on the Wildcard Tour,” Lambert said in a press release, “and say thank you to the brave men and women who keep those places safe.

“It’s been incredibly inspiring to hear stories of local heroes, and I’m honored to have them as our guests every night.”

To nominate a local first responder, click here to see the radio stations that correspond with her tour dates.

The Wildcard Tour starts on Friday (Jan. 16) in Tupelo, Miss. with Cody Johnson and LANCO.