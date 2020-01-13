Music NEED TO KNOW: All the Details of Tim McGraw’s Here on Earth 2020 Tour He Is All About Getting Through All That Life is Throwing Us, Together with His Fans by Alison Bonaguro 1h ago This is going to be big. Huge, in fact. Not only is Tim McGraw going out on the road this summer, he is going out with Midland, Ingrid Andress and on a couple shows, Luke Combs. Oh, and he has a new song, too. “Way Down” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> (Andress’ reaction to the invitation is the most priceless, to be honest.) I AM NOT OK. I’m going on the #HereonEarth tour with @thetimmcgraw and @midland this summer and it’s gonna be INSANE – and @lukecombs is coming with us for a couple of dates too!! I’m freakin our. And I can’t wait to see all your beautiful faces pic.twitter.com/aFiXC7SjS3 — Ingrid Andress (@IngridAndress) January 13, 2020 Starting in Syracuse on July 10 and then wrapping things up in Chicago on Sept. 26, McGraw and his guests will hit 30 cities that we know of so far. “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose,” McGraw said in a press release. “To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that’s what it’s all about.” Official fan club members can buy tickets on Jan. 24 for select cities. Public on-sale dates will be announced soon. Here on Earth tour dates: July 10: Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview July 11: Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre July 12: Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena July 16: Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek July 17: Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion July 18: Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live July 23: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center July 24: Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center July 25: Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage July 30: Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center July 31: Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park August 1: Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center August 6: Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater August 7: Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman August 8: Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion August 13: Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater August 14: Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion August 15: San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre August 21: Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre August 22: Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre August 27: Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre August 28: Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater August 29: Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater September 4: Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs) September 12: Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (with Luke Combs) September 17: Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater September 18: Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre September 24: St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre September 25: Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center September 26: Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro