After Ten Years Off the Road, the Duo is Returning for 2020 Tour

Brooks and Dunn Are Not Done After All

It’s been ten years since Brooks & Dunn were out on tour. Ten very, very long years.

So the legendary duo’s news on Tuesday (Jan. 14) that they will be returning to the road this summer for their REBOOT 2020 Tour will be music to their fans ears.

“So much for ’we quit,’ huh? That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment,” frontman Ronnie Dunn shared in a press release, “he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it…’Brooks & Dunn ride again!’”

The tour will start in St. Louis on May 15 and will wrap in Chicago on Sept. 19, and Brooks and Dunn will make 18 stops along the way.

We’re hitting the road! Announcing the Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TOUR. Get all the details on dates & cities near you here: https://t.co/5tcOuF6AU7 pic.twitter.com/a0l4yMTcfm — Brooks & Dunn (@BrooksAndDunn) January 14, 2020

“The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us,” Kix Brooks added. “Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans, can never really let that go.

“Live is where we’re most at home, and it’s gonna feel good to be back in the saddle, let’s rodeo! We’ll see y’all out there on the trail.”

Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket. More information will become available at brooks-dunn.com in the coming weeks.

Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour Official Dates:

5/15: St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/16: Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

5/22: Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

5/23: Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

5/29: Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/30: Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

6/5: Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

6/6: Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

6/26: Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

6/27: Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/28: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/29: Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

9/4: Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

9/5: Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/10: Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/11: Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

9/18: Cuyahoga Falls, OH@– Blossom Music Center

9/19: Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre