“What If I Never Get Over You” Gets to No. 1

How about some yellow ribbons and a big “Welcome Home!” sign for Lady Antebellum who’s back at No. 1 this week with “What If I Never Get Over You.” It’s been six years since this sweet-singing trio last topped Billboard’s country airplay chart with “Bartender.”

This newest triumph is Lady A’s tenth No. 1, a string of successes that started in 2009 with “I Run to You.” By the way, you statistical zealots should be aware that it took “What If I Never Get Over You” 35 weeks to scramble to the summit.

