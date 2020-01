With more new music on the way, Chris Young will launch the Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020 in May, with Scotty McCreery on direct support. New artist Payton Smith will open the shows.

The tour, which has dates scheduled through September, takes its title from the Lauren Alaina duet that will appear on Young’s upcoming album. Although the title and release date have not yet been revealed, the project will also offer his recent singles “Drowning” and “Raised on Country.”



“Everyone has been asking about this year since the last tour ended, so I’m happy I finally get to tell everybody about these shows,” Young said. “The Town Ain’t Big Enough tour is gonna be the biggest one yet!”

Young and McCreery both got their start by winning television competitions — Nashville Star and American Idol, respectively. Since that time, they have proven themselves remarkably durable artists who have stayed true to their country roots. Since his 2006 victory, Young has accrued 15 Top 10 singles, including nine No. 1 hits. McCreery won American Idol in 2011 and has racked up new No. 1 singles such as “This Is It” and “Five More Minutes.”



May 28: Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 29: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

May 30: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 10: Salt Lake City, UT- USANA Amphitheatre

June 12: Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 13: Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheater

June 20: Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 27: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

June 28: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 10: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 11: Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 25: Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

July 30: Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

July 31: Tuscaloosa, AL – The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

August 1: Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amptheater

August 13: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 14: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 15: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 20: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 21: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

August 22: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 28: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

August 29: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

September 11: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 12: Pittsburgh, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

September 25: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 26: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center