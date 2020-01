Chrissy Metz Signs Major Label Deal

Chrissy Metz is having a breakthrough of her own, as the star of Breakthrough just signed a country record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville. Metz also stars in NBC’s This Is Us.

Country fans may remember her performance of “I’m Standing With You” on the 2019 ACM Awards. That song, written by Diane Warren, received an Oscar nomination in the original song category earlier this week. Metz performed it on the ACM Awards with Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton, who are now her label mates.



“To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement,” Metz said. “Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy [Mabe, President, Universal Music Group Nashville] and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!”

Metz also performed Luke Combs’ “Even Though I’m Leavin’” at CMT Artists of the Year in 2019. She is currently working on her debut country album for the label, set for release later this year. She is also set to produce the upcoming inspirational mountaineer movie Gorge in the works with Amazon