Chrissy Metz Signs Major Label Deal

Chrissy Metz is having a breakthrough of her own, as the star of Breakthrough just signed a country record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville. Metz also stars in NBC’s This Is Us.

Country fans may remember her performance of “I’m Standing With You” on the 2019 ACM Awards. That song, written by Diane Warren, received an Oscar nomination in the original song category earlier this week. Metz performed it on the ACM Awards with Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton, who are now her label mates.

