Jason Aldean Adds Summer Shows to We Back Tour

Jason Aldean has added 22 summer shows to his We Back Tour, starting on July 17 in Toronto, Ontario.

As with the first leg of the tour, Aldean will be supported by Brett Young as well as Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver.

Aldean will launch the tour on January 30 in Columbia, South Carolina, and wrap in mid-March. The second stretch includes dates in New York, California, and of course the flyover states.



Aldean’s newest album, 9, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart in 2019. His prior eight albums have all been certified gold or platinum by the RIAA. Jason Aldean’s We Back Tour 2020, Second Leg Dates: July 17: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage July 23: Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts July 24: Canandaigua, NY – CMAC July 25: Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre July 31: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP August 01: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre** August 02: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center August 13: Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview August 14: Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion August 15: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live August 21: Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park August 22: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre** August 23: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center August 28: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre September 11: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp September 12: West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheater September 17: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater** September 18: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion** September 19: San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre** September 24: Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre September 25: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre September 26: Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre** ** Indicates Openers to be Announced Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



