Jason Aldean Adds Summer Shows to We Back Tour

Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny Open
Jason Aldean has added 22 summer shows to his We Back Tour, starting on July 17 in Toronto, Ontario.

As with the first leg of the tour, Aldean will be supported by Brett Young as well as Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver.

Aldean will launch the tour on January 30 in Columbia, South Carolina, and wrap in mid-March. The second stretch includes dates in New York, California, and of course the flyover states.

