CMT Will Premiere Garth Brooks’ The Making of “Dive Bar” This Weekend

Garth Brooks is offering fans a look behind the scenes of his first music video in 12 years. A special broadcast of The Making of “Dive Bar” will exclusively premiere on CMT on Saturday, January 18 at 12pm/11am CT, and will re-air on Sunday, January 19 at 12pm/11am CT.

Brooks co-directed the music video for his current Top 15 single with Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar,” alongside Robert Deaton, teaming up to make a one-of-a-kind concept. Brooks and Deaton share the process that went into making the video, including Brooks’ band members taking scuba diving lessons to bring the song to life and the meticulously shot visuals throughout.