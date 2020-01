CMT Will Premiere Garth Brooks’ The Making of “Dive Bar” This Weekend

Garth Brooks is offering fans a look behind the scenes of his first music video in 12 years. A special broadcast of The Making of “Dive Bar” will exclusively premiere on CMT on Saturday, January 18 at 12pm/11am CT, and will re-air on Sunday, January 19 at 12pm/11am CT.

Brooks co-directed the music video for his current Top 15 single with Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar,” alongside Robert Deaton, teaming up to make a one-of-a-kind concept. Brooks and Deaton share the process that went into making the video, including Brooks’ band members taking scuba diving lessons to bring the song to life and the meticulously shot visuals throughout.

Shelton also features in the special, offering a humorous glimpse into the atmosphere on set for the video that garnered more than 30 million views in five days.

CMT Hot 20 Countdown will celebrate the broadcast premiere with a special “Garth Weekend,” featuring over 3.5 hours of Garth-centric programming for its weekend shows. CMT Hot 20 Countdown: Garth Weekend will air at 9am ET/8am CT on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19.