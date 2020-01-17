Dustin Lynch Tells Small Town Stories in Tullahoma

</noscript> </div>

They’re really proud. I think they’ve become a lot more comfortable with who I am as a man and where I am in my life. You know, at first I’m scared to death. I don’t know what I’m doing, doing this job, and I know my parents are scared to death because it’s not a normal lifestyle to have. To be touring like we do and travel — and of course momma’s worried about how her boy’s doing and when he’s going to settle down and all that stuff. I think as years have gone by, they’ve seen that I can handle it. That it’s something that I’ve gotten better at handling as well.

And also finding time to be me, to have a personal life. I think they can see me settling into my routine and finding a balance in life. I feel like they’re enjoying the ride a lot more now than they were at first, because they were probably scared of who it was going to turn me into. [The music business] is a foreign world, but if you’re blessed enough to do it long enough and have your folks around, they see that not only is it a dream come true, but it’s a dream come true that allows you to bring a lot of good to the world.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Speaking of that I wanted to ask about the Cowboys and Angels Fund because that helps your fans bring good into the world, too. What was it about that concept that appealed to you?

I owe that concept to my team. It takes a village to do this and the Cowboys and Angels Fund is their brainchild, and a way we could take our platform of touring and to have a voice – in this interview and whatever interviews you do — and bring awareness to certain charities that I believe in and want to donate to. We’ll continue to find opportunities to make touring a part of contributing to whatever charities we deem to receive the donations, but it’s an easy way for us to tack on and have my partners, my endorsements, and everybody be a part of the better good.

It’s just now cranking up and we’re getting to build it. I can’t wait to see it flourish and become something that could make a difference in other people’s lives. I just finished my sixth annual charity event in Tullahoma and that’s the most rewarding night of my year, each year, to go back to my hometown and give back to kids that really need it and hopefully create a little bit better atmosphere for them to grow up in and to find a little bit of positivity in the world.

