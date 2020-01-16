Kacey Musgraves Is One of the First Artists to Call B.S.

This Telling Tweet Is Causing All Kinds of Trouble on Twitter

Hell hath no fury like thousands of country fans and artists scorned.

There is currently a tweet causing a lot of angst on social media, because one radio station had the guts to reveal the sad, sad, truth.

It all started when veteran entertainment journalist Chris Willman posted, “I turned on the 105.1 country station in L.A. just now, and they were playing the new song by Gabby Barrett, and then, without any pause or interruption at all, they went into a Kelsea Ballerini song. Can’t they get fined for that?”

He was being sarcastic, but as it turns out, he wasn’t wrong.

Because Saginaw, Michigan’s WKCQ explained their station’s rule — and likely the same rule at other country stations:

“We cannot play two females back to back. Not even Lady Antebellum or Little Big Town against another female,” they wrote. “I applaud their courage. Pop audiences are more welcoming and forgiving of their female singers. I kinda like that. The Country audience not so much. They accepted Taylor because their daughters loved her.”

Fans are replying and retweeting and ranting, obviously. But even the stars are coming out to play.

Smells like white male bullshit and why LONG ago I decided they cannot stop me. ✌ https://t.co/Ln6461sICt — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) January 16, 2020

“Smells like white male bullshit,” Kacey Musgraves responded, “and why LONG ago I decided they cannot stop me.”

And after Kelsea Ballerini read the tweet, she quipped, “ALEXA PLAY LBT LADY A CARRIE MIRANDA KACEY CARLY GABBY MAREN INGRID RUNAWAY JUNE M&T LAUREN. ALL IN A ROW.”

AlEXA PLAY LBT LADY A CARRIE MIRANDA KACEY CARLY GABBY MAREN INGRID RUNAWAY JUNE M&T LAUREN. ALL IN A ROW. https://t.co/95CtnVLlHh — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 16, 2020