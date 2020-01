Grammy Awards: Nominees for Best Country Solo Performance

The Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, January 26, on CBS, live coast-to-coast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. Here are the five nominees for Best Country Solo Performance.

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers



Following his current European tour, Childers will play four sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde



“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” is the title track to McBryde’s major label debut, which earned a Grammy nod last year.

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson



Nelson won his first of nine Grammys for 1975’s “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.” This is his 52nd nomination overall.

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton



Shelton has picked up eight career Grammy nominations. He will perform on this year’s show with Gwen Stefani.

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker



Tucker received 10 Grammy nods throughout the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, and landed in four categories this year.