The Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, January 26, on CBS, live coast-to-coast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. Here are the five nominees for Best Country Dup/Group Performance

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs



Brooks’ & Dunn have won Grammys for “Hard Workin’ Man” and “My Maria.” This is Combs’ second nomination.

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne



Brothers Osborne have been Grammy-nominated for five consecutive years, starting with “Stay a Little Longer.”

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay



Dan + Shay return as nominees after “Tequila” won for Best Country Duo/Group Performance last year.

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town



Little Big Town have three Grammys in this category already, for “Pontoon,” “Girl Crush,” and “Better Man.”

“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile



Morris won her first Grammy for 2016’s “My Church,” while Carlile collected three Grammys last year. Both have a career 10 nominations.