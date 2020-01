The Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, January 26, on CBS, live coast-to-coast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. Here are the five nominees for Best Country Song, an award presented to songwriters.

“Bring My Flowers Now”

Songwriters: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker (Artist: Tanya Tucker)



“Bring My Flowers Now” will also compete for the all-genre Song of the Year. One of its lyrics inspired the title of Tucker’s album, While I’m Livin’.

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere”

Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde (Artist: Ashley McBryde)



Ashley McBryde was told by a teacher that she wouldn’t make it in music, inspiring the idea for this song.

“It All Comes Out in the Wash”

Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose (Artist: Miranda Lambert)



Lindsey and McKenna join Lady Gaga and Natalie Hemby in the Song of the Year category for “Always Remember Me This Way” from

“Some of It”

Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson (Artist: Eric Church)



“Some of It” is Church’s third song to appear in this category, following “Give My Back My Hometown” and “Springsteen.”

“Speechless”

Songwriters: Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz (Artist: Dan + Shay)



Jordan Reynolds also landed in the Contemporary Christian category as co-writer of “God Only Knows,” cut by for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton.