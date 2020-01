The Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, January 26, on CBS, live coast-to-coast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. Here are the five nominees for Best Country Album (followed by a track from each project).

Desperate Man, Eric Church



Eric Church is also nominated this year in the Best Country Song for “Some of It.” He has not yet won a Grammy.

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire



Reba McEntire collected the first of her three Grammys for 1986’s classic hit, “Whoever’s in New England.”

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies



This is Pistol Annies ’ first Grammy nomination as a group, and the third overall for Ashley Monroe. Miranda Lambert has won two Grammys.

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett



Thomas Rhett earned his third Grammy nomination, with past nods forand “Die a Happy Man.”

While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker



Tanya Tucker landed four Grammy nominations this year, marking her first time on the ballot in 26 years.