Luke Bryan Teases New Album, Tour

Luke Bryan will be ramping up his 2020 plans with a new album set for April 24, as well as a tour that kicks off May 28. Morgan Wallen will join Bryan on the Proud to Be Right Here Tour, with Caylee Hammack and Runaway June alternating the opening slot.
Bryan said that he named the tour after a lyric in “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” a song on his upcoming album. He performed a snippet of it, but did not reveal the album title.
He also sang part of his new single, “What She Wants Tonight.” Those two songs, plus “Knockin’ Boots,” will all be on the new album. It will be his first full-length project since 2017’s What Makes You Country.