Tanya Tucker: A Career in 10 Songs

Tanya Tucker is much, much more than a one-hit wonder, because after her signature “Delta Dawn,” she charted hits in four decades and collected 10 Grammy nominations, a CMA Award for female vocalist, and in 2015, the ACM Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award. But as one reminisces about Tucker’s magnificent career, that all-time country classic seems like the right place to start.

As she launches the CMT Next Women of Country Tour this week, get to know about Tucker’s career through these 10 outstanding tracks.

“Delta Dawn”

Tucker knows how to make an entrance. She recorded and released this debut single in 1972, at a mere 13 years old. She often credits producer Billy Sherrill for respecting a kid’s input about what to record.

