Aubrie Sellers Finds Her Place in Far From Home

One of CMT’s Next Women of Country, Aubrie Sellers is a rare touring artist who actually grew up in Nashville, although she’s now living in Los Angeles. But with a brand new album, Far From Home, she’ll return to the road for a bulk of early 2020.
Sellers co-produced the project with Frank Liddell and recorded it at Sonic Ranch Studios near El Paso, Texas. (Incidentally, Liddell is her stepfather. Her mother is country artist Lee Ann Womack and her father is songwriter and musician Jason Sellers).
Four years after her auspicious debut album, New City Blues, Sellers is releasing Far From Home on an indie label and planning nationwide shows with kindred spirit Lillie Mae.