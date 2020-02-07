Aubrie Sellers Finds Her Place in Far From Home

</noscript> </div>

Being on stage, honestly, was a hard thing for me to get used to, as a frontwoman. But I’m excited to be back on the road because I haven’t been touring much over the last year. I think for me, what’s made it fun – and now I’m getting to enjoy it finally – is that I get to share these songs that I wrote and have a connection with people because of them. That’s what’s so special for me.

What did you not like about touring at first?

I’m just very introverted. It’s very hard for me to have that much immediate attention on me. I don’t necessarily consider myself an “entertainer,” not that I can’t be entertaining, but it’s about the music for me. So it was not completely natural for me to get up on stage and feel natural doing it. The only thing that helps is just to get out there and do it a bunch. So, I toured a lot on my first record and it helped me get comfortable and start to enjoy it.

