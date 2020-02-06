Erin Enderlin Brings Country Roots to Videos, Vinyl, and Faulkner County

</noscript> </div>

Growing up I fell in love with country music. I especially love the storytelling and instrumentation like fiddle and steel guitar. Artists like Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire, the Statler Brothers, and Johnny Cash were some of the first I was heavily influenced by, while also being influenced by artists that sometimes played more on the pop country side of things like Kenny Rogers, Conway Twitty, and Barbara Mandrell.

I watched a lot of TNN as well. I loved the biographies and live performance TV shows such as the Statler Brothers’ show, Barbara Mandrell’s show, and Ralph Emery’s Nashville Now. If I could just have a fiddle and steel follow me around all day and be my personal soundtrack I’d be in Heaven.

Ed Rode/Getty Images for CMT

As a songwriter, what would you say is the biggest reward for you? For example, getting a song cut? Meeting your heroes? Performing your own work?

Man, do I have to pick? I love being able to get up and play my songs for folks. There’s something about a live performance that is just really something special. It’s been an amazing honor to have heroes of mine connect with songs I’ve written and record them, and to get to see them sing them live has moved me in ways I can’t describe.

And I’ve met heroes of mine I never thought I’d meet, much less work with. My very first album ever was Waylon & Willie. A few years ago I got to tour with Willie and one day I asked someone if they could see if he would sign my show poster. He ended up inviting me up on the bus and talking to me about some of my songs. Moments like that are just incredible.

But I still think the biggest impact for me is when someone reaches out and tells me their story, tells me how one of my songs got them through a tough time. Music has always been there for me and knowing that I get to be a part of the music that’s there for someone else, it’s just the best feeling.

