Erin Enderlin Brings Country Roots to Videos, Vinyl, and Faulkner County

She Joins CMT Next Women of Country Tour
Although she’s proud to be named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, Erin Enderlin has been part of Nashville’s music community for two decades now. A talented songwriter, she’s landed cuts with artists such as Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and Lee Ann Womack. Meanwhile she’s built her own audiences through compelling music videos and albums such as Faulkner County, which she released through Blaster Records in late 2019.

Enderlin will soon share her music on two Texas stops on the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, headlined by Tanya Tucker. These dates are March 26 in Dallas at the Kessler Theater and March 29 in Houston at the Heights Theater. Enjoy our exclusive CMT Q&A with Erin Enderlin.

