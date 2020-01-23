Grammy Hall of Fame: Patsy Cline, “Walkin’ After Midnight”

Patsy Cline’s music is still garnering acclaim more than sixty years after she recorded it. The 1957 recording of one of her signature songs, “Walkin’ After Midnight,” is among the classics inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year.
Decades before American Idol, Cline sang “Walkin’ After Midnight” on a CBS show called Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts, elevating her from regional stardom to national prominence. Recorded for the Four Star label and licensed by Decca Records, the heartache song rose to No. 2 on the country chart and No. 12 on the pop parade.