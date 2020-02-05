You Won’t Want to Miss These 11 Summer Tours

by
Craig Shelburne
51m ago
As we suffer through frigid temperatures this winter, just remember… you’ll be wearing an awesome souvenir T-shirt from your favorite artist in just a matter of months. Looking ahead to warmer weather, here are 10 must-see summer tours for country fans in 2020.
Kenny Chesney, Chillaxification 2020 Tour
You know the drill: Put your troubles aside for the day and have a good time! Along with balancing stadium dates with Florida Georgia Line starting in April, Chesney will launch his amphitheater dates in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 7. Old Dominion appear on these shows and the stadium dates, too.
Old Dominion, We Are Old Dominion Tour
And while they’re not on the road with Chesney, Old Dominion will lead the parade with their own amphitheater dates, like the first one in Key West, Florida, on May 5. With new albums to promote, Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce are along for the ride.
Brooks & Dunn, Reboot 2020 Tour
You had to, well, believe that Brooks & Dunn would get back on the road again. For 2020, these newly-minted Country Music Hall of Fame members are adding amphitheater dates to complement their long-running Las Vegas residency with Reba. The tour kicks off May 15 in St. Louis.
Lady Antebellum, Ocean 2020 Tour
With a jolt of career momentum thanks to “What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum need you now to buy tickets for their tour, which begins May 21 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae amplify the star power on these mostly outdoor shows.
Zac Brown Band, Roar With the Lions Tour
They want to hear you roarrrrrr. Zac Brown has pursued a number of unexpected musical paths lately, so it’s hard to predict a set list for these shows, which begin on May 24-25 in Gilford, New Hampshire. Let’s hope for “Leaving Love Behind” from the new project,
The Owl.
Luke Bryan, Proud to Be Right Here Tour
Instead of his former spring break revelry, Luke Bryan scheduled his tour kickoff for May 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (It’s not the beach, but hey, Riverbend Music Center works too.) Morgan Wallen will bring the whiskey glasses, with either Caylee Hammack or Runaway June opening the shows.
Chris Young, Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour
Chris Young has cultivated a close relationship with country radio, allowing him to stack his set list with hit after hit. Scotty McCreery, who just scored a double-platinum single with “Five More Minutes,” provides direct support on the dates, which begin May 28 in Detroit.
Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road Tour
Since breaking out in 2013 with “It Goes Like This,” Thomas Rhett has gotten in the groove as a road warrior as well as a radio superstar. He’ll play a pair of dates in Gilford, New Hampshire, on May 29-30, before teaming up with fellow radio favorite Cole Swindell starting June 5 in Indianapolis.
Chris Stapleton, All-American Road Show Tour
When June rolls around, Chris Stapleton will gear up for a long stretch of shows all across the U.S., with the West Coast getting first dibs. Special guests on various stops include Sheryl Crow, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr., and Dwight Yoakam.
Tim McGraw, Here on Earth Tour
Tim McGraw has been sending out singles, so his latest tour might be a mix of ’90s classics, newer hits, and a few unheard tunes. Get there early for Midland and Ingrid Andress. Beginning on July 10 in Syracuse, New York, the tour also offers two September stadium dates with Luke Combs.
Jason Aldean, We Back Tour
Last but absolutely not least, Jason Aldean jumps into the second leg of his We Back Tour on July 17 in Toronto. (The first leg launched in January.) He’ll wrap the roadwork with four dates in California, bringing along balladeer Brett Young and “Drunk Me” star Mitchell Tenpenny for the trek.
