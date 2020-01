It’s hard to pick favorites, but #Confetti is my baby. It’s one of the most personal songs I’ve written and I’ve been playing it live since 2017 and getting to make people cry. STREAM here & share : https://t.co/sU6EjZ7dgb https://t.co/Ky6UIrPHXv pic.twitter.com/nfLm2azQhB — Chloé Caroline (@ImChloeCaroline) January 10, 2020

Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro

This song is about that guy. You know the one. And country newcomer Chloé Caroline paints a pretty ugly picture of what happens if/when you fall for him and he doesn’t fall back. Her brand new video for her “Confetti” was shot with her friend, videographer Mary Omel and her lighting guy, her dad. Kyle Fragnoli plays the role of that life-of-the-party guy.